France has prohibited the display of Israeli offensive weapons at the 2026 Eurosatory defense exhibition, organizers said Monday, in a move likely to deepen tensions between Paris and Tel Aviv amid ongoing disagreements over Israel's violations of international law.

"Only Israeli exhibitors presenting anti-ballistic and anti-air defence systems are authorised," said the president of COGES Events, Charles Beaudouin, responding to an Israeli defence ministry statement that protested the restrictions.

"This is a decision by the French government, by the Defence Council," Beaudouin added.

"There is no room for ambiguity: if an exhibitor is also a rocket manufacturer, they will not be allowed to display them. This ensures that no offensive weapons are present," he said.

The Israeli ministry denounced the move, saying it would "be unable to participate in the exhibition or establish a national pavilion."

"This is a disgraceful decision, one that reeks of political and commercial calculation, and regrettably, it comes as no surprise. It fits a deeply troubling pattern in French conduct in recent years," it added.

Paris has repeatedly condemned since late February Israel's attacks on Lebanese territory.

On Sunday, France requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council after the Israeli military seized the crusader-era Beaufort castle in Lebanon, flying its flag over the strategic landmark.

Eurosatory is taking place from June 15 to 19 at the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre north of the capital.