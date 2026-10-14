Escalating student grievances over housing shortages, high educational costs, and diminishing career prospects erupted into violent clashes in Albania and set off tent encampments in Greece, reflecting broader European youth discontent amid a regional cost-of-living crisis.

In Tirana, a peaceful demonstration outside the Education Ministry turned violent, leaving 13 people injured, including six police officers, media outlets reported Wednesday.

Police detained 40 people following clashes across the city center, where demonstrators damaged storefronts, targeted banks, and stormed the municipal administration building.

Security forces deployed water cannons, tear gas, and batons to disperse crowds throwing bricks and stone slabs. Albanian media outlet euronews.al reported that five officers were suspended following allegations of disproportionate force and attacks against uninvolved bystanders.

The student movement in Albania has aligned with the broader "Flamingo Revolution" protests, which began as an opposition movement against a luxury real estate development on the Adriatic coast involving Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The project, backed by Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama, transformed local flamingos into an anti-corruption symbol against the political establishment. Protesters are demanding the resignation of Rama, who has governed since 2013, amid allegations of systemic corruption shared by both the ruling Socialists and opposition Democrats.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Greece, scores of university students pitched tents in central Athens' Syntagma Square facing Parliament Tuesday, defying heavy rain to demand emergency relief from soaring accommodation costs.

Greek students organized a overnight camp-out and concert to press the conservative government for rent caps, increased housing subsidies, and the construction of new state-run dormitories.

Rent for small apartments has surged across Greece, where flat-sharing is uncommon, putting students in direct competition for limited housing with young couples, single-parent households and digital nomads.

The unrest mirrors recent student demonstrations in France, where high school students organized nationwide strikes and blockades over educational underfunding and living costs.