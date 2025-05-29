France will ban smoking in all outdoor areas commonly used by children, including beaches, parks, and bus stops, the health and family minister announced in an interview published Thursday.

"Tobacco must disappear where there are children," Catherine Vautrin said in an interview published by the regional Ouest-France daily on its website.

The freedom to smoke "stops where children's right to breathe clean air starts," she said.

The restrictions will enter into force on July 1 and will include all places where children could be, such as "beaches, parks, public gardens, outside of schools, bus stops and sports venues," she said.

Violators could be fined up to 135 euros ($154), she said.

Cafe terraces will be excluded from the ban, which will also not extend to electronic cigarettes, she said.

Some 75,000 people are estimated to die from tobacco-related complications each year in France.

According to a recent opinion survey, six out of 10 French people (62%) favor banning smoking in public places.