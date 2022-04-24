France's President Emmanuel Macron defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen with a solid margin in Sunday's presidential election, final results showed on Monday.

Macron won with 58.54% of the votes, well below his 66.1% victory against Le Pen in their first duel in 2017, and very far from the 82% secured by conservative Jacques Chirac in 2002 when most of France rallied behind him when the far-right first made it to the second round of France's presidential election.

Cheers erupted Sunday at the foot of the Eiffel Tower where supporters of Macron celebrated his reelection, moments after first projections showed he had won the vote by a comfortable margin. Boos and whistles broke out at the campaign party of his far-right challenger Le Pen.

A victory by Le Pen, accused by opponents of having cozy ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, would have sent shock waves around the world comparable to the 2016 polls that led to Brexit in Britain and Donald Trump's election in the United States.

The outcome caused immense relief in Europe after fears a Le Pen presidency would leave the continent rudderless following Brexit and the departure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Left-leaning EU leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, had pleaded with France in the run-up to the vote to choose Macron over his rival, in an unusual intervention published in Le Monde newspaper.

Macron became the first French president to win reelection since Jacques Chirac in 2002 after his predecessors Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande left office after only one term.

High ambitions

Macron will be hoping for a less complicated second term that will allow him to implement his vision of more pro-business reform and tighter EU integration after a first term shadowed by protests, then the pandemic and finally Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But he will have to win over those who backed his opponents and the millions of French who did not bother to vote.

On the basis of the official figures, polling organizations estimated that the abstention rate was on course for 28% which, if confirmed, would be the highest in any presidential election second-round run-off since 1969.

The outcome of the first round on April 10 had left Macron, 44, in a solid but not unassailable position to retain the presidency.

Convincing supporters of the hard-left third-placed candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon to hold their noses and vote for the former investment banker was a key priority for Macron in the second phase of the campaign.

Macron will also need to ensure his party finds strong grassroots support to keep control of a parliamentary majority in legislative elections that come hot on the heels of the presidential ballot in June and avoid any awkward "cohabitation" with a premier who does not share his political views.

Bitter pill for Le Pen

High on his to-do list is pension reform including a raising of the French retirement age, which Macron has argued is essential for the budget but is likely to run into strong opposition and protests.

He will also have to rapidly return from the campaign trail to dealing with the Russian onslaught against Ukraine, with pressure on France to step up supplies of weapons to Kyiv and signs Putin is losing interest in any diplomacy.

For Le Pen, her third defeat in presidential polls will be a bitter pill to swallow after she plowed years of effort into making herself electable and distancing her party from the legacy of its founder, her father Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Critics insisted her party never stopped being extreme-right and racist, while Macron repeatedly pointed to her plan to ban the wearing of the Muslim headscarf in public if elected.

She has suggested this could be her last campaign and speculation is now expected to mount about the future of her party and the French far-right, which splintered during the campaign.

When Jean-Marie Le Pen reached the second round in 2002, the result stunned France and he won less than 18% in the subsequent run-off against Chirac.