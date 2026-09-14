A court in Nice on Friday struck down a ban on burkinis at beaches in the French Riviera resort of Mandelieu-la-Napoule, overturning restrictions on the full-body swimwear worn by some Muslim women.

The Nice Administrative Court ruled that the ban on the full-body swimsuits – which are used by many Muslim women – egregiously and unlawfully infringed upon three fundamental freedoms: freedom of movement, freedom of conscience and personal liberty.

The court stated that the municipality near Cannes justified the measure by claiming that individuals wearing clothing like the burkini, which clearly expresses religious affiliation, pose a threat to public order.

However, the judges said no evidence to support the claim was provided and the municipality merely cited two incidents that occurred 10 and 14 years ago.

The court found that there was no evidence to suggest that such garments posed a risk to the safety of beach-goers and swimmers.

The ruling is the latest flashpoint in the fierce debate that has been raging in France for many years over the headscarf and other Muslim garments for women.

Although the Council of State, France's highest administrative court, overturned a burkini ban on beaches years ago, some coastal towns still upheld a moratorium during the summer.

In 2012, Mandelieu-la-Napoule became the first seaside resort to impose a ban. Despite the Council of State's ruling, the town's conservative mayor has repeatedly renewed the measure.