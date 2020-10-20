A French lawmaker warned against a climate of increasing hostility and generalized suspicion toward the country's Muslims after the murder of a teacher as President Emmanuel Macron extended a crackdown on Muslims.

Adrien Quatennens, an LFI Party member of the parliament hailing from the Nord Department, appeared on franceinfo television Tuesday morning and in his appearance called for unity in the fight against terrorism. He said he believes that terrorists have a goal to divide the French society and that they aim for "a cleavage between Muslims and the rest of the population."

At the same time, Quatennens recognized the importance of fighting against this aim.

"This cleavage must therefore be refused. We must fight against Islamist terrorism, but not have a logic of generalized suspicion," he added.

Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old father who taught history and geography at Bois-d'Aulne College in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine in the Yvelines north of the capital, was decapitated on Friday. The teacher, during one of his classes on freedom of expression, had shown controversial cartoons depicting Muslim Prophet Mohammad, according to the reports.

Muslim leaders across France have condemned the murder, stressing that extremists abuse religion for their goals and their actions cannot be justified through Islam.

Community leaders expressed their concern that the recent attack would again stigmatize French Muslims and increase anti-Islam views.

However, Macron, who previously defined Islam as a religion “in crisis,” continues to increase hostility toward Muslims. On Oct. 2, he unveiled a new bill that would extend the ban on religious emblems, which notably affects Muslim women who wear headscarves or veils, to private-sector employees providing public services.

Also, after the killing of the teacher, Macron said Tuesday that "Cheikh Yassine Collective," which supports the Palestinian cause, will be shut down after the closure of several other Muslim NGOs.