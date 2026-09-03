Women across France are donning headscarves and sharing images online in solidarity with Muslim women as a social media campaign gains momentum against a far-right proposal to ban the religious garment in public spaces.

The campaign comes amid growing criticism of plans by the far-right National Rally (RN) to hold a referendum on such a ban if it wins France’s 2027 presidential election, with opponents arguing that the measure targets Muslim women and is discriminatory.

Women participating in the online campaign posted images of themselves wearing headscarves alongside messages including: "In support of all our fellow citizens who wear headscarves,” and "If this law passes, I will immediately wear a headscarf.”

The initiative follows remarks by RN lawmaker Jean-Philippe Tanguy, who said during a television program that people wearing headscarves would face fines if his party wins next year’s presidential election.

His comments drew criticism in France, where banning headscarves in public spaces is already among the far-right party’s electoral pledges. The RN plans to put the proposed measure to a referendum if it comes to power.

France currently prohibits public employees from wearing visible religious symbols while performing their duties. Since 2004, students in public primary and secondary schools have also been prohibited from wearing conspicuous religious symbols, including Muslim headscarves.

The first round of France’s presidential election is scheduled for April 18, 2027, followed by a runoff on May 2.

President Emmanuel Macron, who has served two consecutive terms, is constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term.