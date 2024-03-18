The separatist South Ossetia region in Georgia is planning to hold a referendum on joining Russia, an official was quoted as saying on Sunday.

"When we, together with Russia, come to this idea (about joining the Russian Federation), we will do it,” Alan Alborov, the head of the breakaway region’s parliament, told the state news agency RIA in response to a question about the possibility of holding a referendum on this matter.

"We are discussing all these issues in close coordination with the Russian Federation, taking into account our bilateral relations and agreements,” Alborov said.

In 2008, a five-day conflict broke out between Georgia and Russia over the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Tbilisi ultimately lost control of both regions, which Russia later recognized as independent states.

In response, Georgia cut off diplomatic relations with Russia, prompting Switzerland to step in as a mediator.

Both regions are still internationally recognized as Georgian territories.