Police in the southeastern German city of Dresden arrested a man late Tuesday for potential arson of a mosque.

The suspect allegedly spilled petrol in front of a mosque and tried to set the building on fire, a police spokesman said.

The man, 34, was arrested and is under police investigation for attempted aggravated arson. His motive was initially unclear.

The same suspect is said to have set fire to a Quran in a mosque in April.

Witnesses called the emergency services number after they saw the man spilling petrol outside the mosque, which was well-attended at the time of the incident.