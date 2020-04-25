It was a bad hair day for two illegal salons in southern Germany when police officers walked in on clients hoping to get their hair styled.

The customers were caught in the basements of two separate residential buildings in the district of Miltenberg after police had been tipped off to the hairdressing, currently banned under anti-coronavirus measures, a police spokesperson said on Saturday.

Both underground salons were kitted out with professional equipment, he added.

Two people had been waiting for a haircut at a residence in Elsenfeld, while officers caught one person in the stylist's chair in Moemlingen.

Residents had informed police about suspicious behaviour.

The three individuals are being investigated on suspicion of violating disease control legislation during the pandemic.

Investigators are looking into whether the hairdressers have a registered business and whether they were charging for their services.