Most people living in Germany want the government to reduce migration, according to a survey published Wednesday.

This is the main takeaway about Europe's largest economy from the Democracy Perception Index, an international survey.

The survey found this desire is more pronounced in Germany than in any other of the 53 countries questioned. Overall, 44% expressed the wish that the German government do more to limit migration.

Globally, only 16% of people are concerned about reducing migration, according to the survey. Some 39% would like to see their governments prioritize the fight against poverty. The fight against corruption came in at 36% and boosting economic growth at 35%.

This year, for the first time, the desire for less migration beat out the fight against climate change in most European countries.

However, in no other country was this reversal as great as in Germany. While 31% of respondents in Germany still saw the fight against climate change as a top priority in 2023, this year it was only 24%.

The Democracy Perception Index is published every year by the Copenhagen-based Alliance of Democracies, which was founded in 2017 by Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the former NATO secretary general.

For the index, the market research institute Latana surveyed a total of almost 63,000 people in 53 countries in which three-quarters of the world's population live. On average, 1,200 people from each country took part.