Germany's leader expressed backing for Africa's bid for a permanent U.N. Security Council (UNSC) seat.

"Germany, therefore, supports the efforts for permanent African seats on the U.N. Security Council," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a news conference alongside Kenyan President William Ruto after a meeting to discuss deepening ties between the two countries. "And we also support a formal seat for the African Union within the G-20."

The statement is a significant boost to the African continent's long-standing efforts to have greater representation on the international stage.

Africa has long advocated for two permanent seats on the council with veto power, arguing that the current structure is outdated and unrepresentative of the world's geopolitical reality.

The African Union has been pushing for reform of the UNSC, arguing that Africa, with its 1 billion inhabitants, deserves greater representation on the world stage.

Scholz recognized the potential of Kenya's youthful population in a meeting with representatives and noted they play a key role in driving innovation, economic growth and development.

"Africa is the ‘youngest' continent with an average age of almost 19 years. It was important to me to exchange ideas with young Kenyans today – an exciting conversation about climate protection, political participation and startup funding," he said.

On Sudan, Scholz said he was concerned about the conflict that has claimed hundreds of lives and displaced thousands.

"We appreciate what Kenya has achieved in terms of mediation efforts. This is very true with the situation in Sudan which is very concerning to us and many others," he said.

He supported the people of Sudan who have been on the streets demanding a move from a military to a civilian government.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group has left at least 550 people dead and more than 4,900 injured since April 15.

"So the army and the RSF must end their military struggle for power which happens to the detriment of the people of the country, which leads to violence and destruction, there needs to be a transition to a civilian government," said Scholz.

Germany committed to funding the expansion of Kenya's Olkaria Geothermal Station to increase its capacity in green energy partnership.

The leaders said they were committed to working together to implement the Paris Agreement by leading Kenya to join the Climate Club.

They also discussed increasing the capacity of Kenya's technical and vocational education and training centers, as well as the export of skilled labor to Germany.

Also discussed was the easing of immigration laws to enable Kenyans to find employment in Germany. And Germany will extend financial and technical support to the African Climate Action Summit that Nairobi will play host to in September.