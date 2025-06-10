Right-wing extremist crimes in Germany jumped by more than 46% in 2024, according to a report released Tuesday by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV).

A total of 57,701 right-wing extremist crimes were reported in 2024 in Germany, representing a 46% increase, with 2,976 of those categorized as violent crimes, according to the report presented by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt and BfV Vice President Sinan Selen.

The report showed that the number of right-wing extremist crimes increased "significantly" from 40,600 in 2023 to 50,250 in 2024, with violent right-wing extremists accounting for 15,300.

"The increasing blurring of boundaries between different groups and sub-phenomena of right-wing extremism is worrying," it wrote.

The report also underlined that the potential number of left-wing extremists increased to a total of 38,000 in 2024, with more than one in four possibly classified as "violence-oriented."