Germany successfully tested an Israeli ballistic missile in the North Atlantic overnight, officials said Wednesday, as Western powers race to bolster long-range defenses against what they see as a growing Russian threat.

The test of what officials said was a LORA missile built by Israel Aerospace Industries came hours ​after Berlin publicly blamed Russia for ​an attempted ⁠drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month and ordered measures in response.

Germany does not currently have ballistic missiles, which fly at much higher speeds than the cruise missiles, in its arsenal. The Israeli-built system has a range of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles), Germany's Defense Ministry said.

Berlin is engaged in a number of multinational collaborations aimed at developing long-range missiles, and also looking at options to ⁠buy ⁠such weapons.

Navy chief Jan Christian Kaack said the test was a success.

"Our units can successfully deploy the system and its potential range exceeds anything we have seen before," he said in a statement. "In terms of protecting Germany and our allies, this test marks a new chapter in deterrence and maritime defense readiness."

Germany is also ⁠working on an upgraded version of its Taurus cruise missile, currently its only weapon with a range of several hundred kilometers, with production ​scheduled to start in 2029.

The upgraded Taurus NEO missile will feature ​an extended range, improved shielding against interference and advancements in navigation and seeker head technology, according to ⁠a ‌budget document.

German forces ‌have about 600 Taurus missiles with ⁠an official range of more than ‌500 kilometers in their inventories, that can be launched from fighter ​jets such as the Tornado, ⁠the F-15 or the F-18.

The weapon, ⁠built by European defense company MBDA, is designed to ⁠destroy targets ​behind enemy lines such as command bunkers, ammunition and fuel dumps, airfields and bridges.