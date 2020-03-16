Early closures for restaurants, shutting nonessential shops and a ban on church services are new measures the German government wants to introduce to slow the spread of coronavirus, mass-selling newspaper Bild reported on Monday.
The government's crisis committee made the recommendations to the country's 16 states, which run their own security, health and educational affairs and must decide on which measures to apply, Bild said.
Bavaria has already put the new measures into action as of last Wednesday and declared a state of emergency on Monday morning.
Restaurants and other food businesses would be allowed to open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. under the new measures. The usual closure of stores on Sundays has been lifted as well.
According to Bild, there will be strict measures to avoid queues in the open markets. All entertainment centers such as bars, clubs and theaters as well as other gatherings such as expos and even sports centers are to be shut down as well.
An official at the Economy Ministry, which was involved in drafting the recommendations, declined to comment.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız. 6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation. Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.