Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has reported over 400 earthquakes in the Aegean Sea since Jan. 28, with the largest measured at 4.8 magnitude.

More than 100 of them were recorded over the past 48 hours, with magnitudes ranging from 1.3 to 4.8, Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Sunday.

The AFAD social media account on X said: "As a result of this (seismic) activity in the form of an earthquake swarm, the largest tremor recorded so far was 4.8 in magnitude."

"(The) Earthquakes showed increased activities about 25 kilometers northeast of the island of Santorini, at depths between 5 and 25 kilometers. The closest earthquake to the shores of our country (Türkiye) took place at a distance of 140 kilometers."

"In 2011-2012, a similar intense seismic activity was experienced in the same region, which lasted for 14 months but did not lead to any volcanic activity," it added.

Media reports said Monday that multiple tremors were registered across the region between Feb. 1 and Feb. 3 at midnight, prompting people to sleep outdoors and others to leave by plane or ferry.

Greek sources, meanwhile, said over 200 minor earthquakes were recorded at sea or on surrounding islands, with the strongest – of magnitude 4.6 – striking the waters between Santorini and Amorgos on Sunday afternoon.

A 4.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:10 a.m. (5:10 a.m. GMT) on Monday northwest of the small island of Anafi, near Santorini, the Institute of Geodynamics of the National Observatory of Athens said.

Efthymios Lekkas, the president of the Organization of Antiseismic Planning and Protection, told ERT public broadcaster on Monday that there was a "faint possibility of a 5.5 magnitude earthquake," but ruled out one measuring over six.

Greek media said several people spent the night outdoors, either in their cars or areas designated as safe by the authorities.

Many left the island on flights or ferries, media reports said.

Schools on the island of some 15,500 students were closed Monday.

Greek authorities have asked people to avoid large gatherings in enclosed spaces and stay away from certain ports, derelict buildings, and empty swimming pools.

Late Sunday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened an emergency meeting to address the situation.

The meeting, attended by government officials and experts, focused on the recent tremors and potential measures to prepare for a larger earthquake.