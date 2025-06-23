Firefighters continued on Monday to battle three major blazes that broke out almost simultaneously on the Greek island of Chios for the second day in a row.

So far, 17 villages and a migrant reception center have been evacuated on the Aegean island near the Turkish coast.

Hundreds of people have been brought to safety. According to reports from Monday, tourists are not currently at risk.

Greek media reported that strong winds continue to fan the flames and make the firefighters' work more difficult.

According to the local authorities, almost 200 firefighters with 38 fire engines and numerous helicopters and aeroplanes were deployed to help douse the flames.

Additional reinforcements have arrived by boat from the mainland. Videos shared by the local news portal politischios.gr showed flames sweeping across parts of the island.

Beyond the threat to homes, residents are concerned about the island's unique mastic groves. The Pistacia lentiscus plant, which produces the valuable resin known as mastic, grows only in the southern part of Chios.

Mastic is used in chewing gum, liqueurs, desserts, cosmetics and medicine – and it is a vital part of the local economy.

A major fire in 2012 destroyed nearly half of the groves, with devastating effects on livelihoods.

A local official told the ERT news channel that it is unlikely the fires started by accident. The near-simultaneous outbreak of multiple fires suggests deliberate arson. Investigators are on the scene.

Experts note that most wildfires in Greece each summer are caused by human activity - either through negligence or intentional acts. Arrests are rare and few perpetrators are ever identified.