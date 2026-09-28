The Hungarian National Assembly unanimously agreed to suspend Prime Minister Peter Magyar's immunity on Monday, according to the daily Magyar Nemzet.

Magyar's immunity was suspended by a unanimous vote at an extraordinary session of parliament, despite the Immunity Committee opposing the move. Magyar himself called for his immunity to be suspended during the session.

The parliament also decided to suspend the immunity of two other lawmakers, Balazs Hanko and Miklos Sesztak.

Magyar is facing a suspected theft case over an incident in 2024 in which prosecutors allege he took a man's phone and threw it into the Danube River.

Sesztak is under investigation on suspicion of bribery and other offenses in the Volanbusz case, while Hanko is being investigated over suspected mismanagement in the National Cultural Fund case, according to the prosecution service.