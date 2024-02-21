Following a series of volcanic eruptions in the region, residents of Grindavik, Iceland were allowed to permanently return to their homes Tuesday.

According to Icelandic broadcaster RUV, around 100 people made their way to the previously evacuated town in southwest Iceland.

But local police chief Ulfar Ludviksson still advised people not to spend the night there – although they were now able to at their own risk.

He said there were numerous cracks in the ground and infrastructure is badly damaged.

Grindavik is located on the Reykjanes peninsula southwest of the capital Reykjavik.

Since mid-December, there have been three volcanic eruptions within eight weeks, and in one of them in January, the lava even destroyed three houses in the town of 4,000 inhabitants.

The future of the community is uncertain and the government has already presented a draft law that would allow residents to sell their homes to a state-owned company.