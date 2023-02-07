Individuals and groups in several European countries are rallying in support of Türkiye after Monday's devastating earthquakes.

In Greece, PAME – one of the largest trade unions – has launched a nationwide collection drive for relief materials including blankets, powdered milk, diapers and personal hygiene items.

The Muslim Turkish minority, which is concentrated in Greece's Western Thrace region, has also mobilized relief efforts. Municipalities, religious authorities, and other groups in the region are leading a donation drive.

In Italy, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) including Caritas Italiana, Amici de Bambini (Children's Friend) and Specchio D'Italia (Mirror of Italy) have kicked off donation campaigns for people affected by the earthquakes.

In Bulgaria, the supreme religious authority for the country's Turkish Muslim population has launched an earthquake relief drive, news outlet Kırcaali Haber reported.

In Romania, major news outlets of the country's Turkish-Tatar minority, including Hayat and Gazete Balkan, are encouraging community members to coordinate aid efforts with the Turkish-Romanian Businessmen Association.

In the U.K., The Sun – a daily tabloid newspaper – launched a campaign, "The Sun Earthquake Appeal" to assist with disaster response in Türkiye. Newspaper readers can opt to donate 5 pounds ($6) by sending a text message, and all proceeds will be donated to the British Red Cross for a major on-the-ground mobilization, said the publisher. Donations will be transferred to authorized institutions for search and rescue efforts and providing shelter, food and heating conditions for victims.

At least 4,544 people have been killed and more than 26,721 injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the country's southern parts on Monday.

More than 8,000 people have been rescued from the rubble of thousands of destroyed buildings so far, while more than 24,000 personnel remain engaged in search and rescue operations, according to the latest official figures.