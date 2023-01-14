Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak slammed Iran’s execution of a British-Iranian national. He condemned it as a killing “by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their people.”

Earlier on Saturday, Iran announced the execution of Alireza Akbari, a former deputy defense minister, days after he was sentenced to death on charges of spying for Britain.

“I am appalled by the execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran. My thoughts are with Alireza’s friends and family,” Sunak said on Twitter.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also issued a statement following the execution, saying it would not go “unchallenged.”

“This barbaric act deserves condemnation in the strongest possible terms. The Iranian regime has again shown its callous disregard for human life through this politically motivated act.

An undated handout picture provided by Khabar Online news agency shows, former Iranian deputy of defense minister, British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, during an interview in Tehran. (AFP Photo)

“We will be summoning the Iranian Charge d’Affaires to make clear our disgust at Iran’s actions. Our thoughts are with Akbari’s family,” he said shortly before the top Iranian diplomat in Britain was summoned.

According to Iran’s Mizan News Agency, Akbari has executed corruption charges and “extensive acts against the country’s internal and external security.”

In an audio recording purportedly from Akbari and broadcast by BBC Persian on Wednesday, he said he had confessed to crimes he had not committed after extensive torture.

U.S. condemns Iran’s execution

On Saturday, the U.S. ambassador to London said the United States condemned the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, describing it as “appalling.”

“The execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran is appalling and sickening,” Ambassador Jane Hartley said on Twitter. “The United States joins with the U.K. in condemning this barbaric act. My thoughts are with Alireza’s family.”

Germany calls execution ‘another inhumane act’ by Iran

The German Foreign Office expressed solidarity with the U.K., calling the execution “another inhumane act” by Tehran.

“The execution of Alireza Akbari is yet another inhumane act by the Iranian regime,” the office said on Twitter. “We stand with our British friends and will continue to closely coordinate our measures vis-a-vis the regime and our support for Iran’s people.”

French President Macron: Iran’s latest execution is a heinous and barbaric act

The execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari is a heinous and barbaric act, French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday.

Macron said he stood in solidarity with Britain, which has condemned the execution and defied British and U.S. calls for the 61-year-old Akbari’s release after he was handed a death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.