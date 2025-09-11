Ireland will boycott the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel takes part, broadcaster RTE said Thursday, calling participation alongside Israel “unconscionable” amid the Gaza conflict.

Recent editions of Eurovision have been overshadowed by opposition to Israel's participation in the contest over its genocidal attacks on Gaza, which have killed more than 64,000 people, mostly women and children, according to local health authorities.

Israel has participated in Eurovision as a longtime member of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes and co-produces the annual event.

Ireland's RTE said a number of EBU members had raised concerns about Israel's taking part during a meeting in July.

"RTE feels that Ireland's participation would be unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza," the broadcaster said in a statement.

The EBU said it understood the "concerns and deeply held views around the ongoing conflict in the Middle East."

"We are still consulting with all EBU members to gather views on how we manage participation and geopolitical tensions around the Eurovision Song Contest," director Martin Green said in an emailed statement.

"Broadcasters have until mid-December to confirm if they wish to take part in next year's event in Vienna. It is up to each member to decide if they want to take part in the contest and we would respect any decision broadcasters make."

RTE said it was also deeply concerned by "the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza, and the denial of access to international journalists to the territory, and the plight of the remaining hostages."

Israel has denied targeting journalists in the enclave.

A final decision about Ireland's participation in the 2026 competition will be made once the EBU makes its own decision on Israel, RTE said.

Ireland has taken part in the contest since 1965 and won seven times, with only Sweden matching its record number of victories.