Italy's top diplomat expressed support for recognizing a Palestinian state after border demarcation.

"I am for the recognition of the state of Palestine but first it’s necessary to define its borders,” Antonio Tajani said in an interview with ANSA, ahead of the vote in Italy for the European Parliament elections.

He said he favors the "two-people, two-state solution,” but that it’s necessary to "work, with prudent choices, for a future of peace, not for a few more votes.”

Last week, Spain, Norway and Ireland recognized a Palestinian state and they urged other European states to follow their lead.

The three countries said they hoped their decision would speed up efforts towards securing a cease-fire in Israel's war on Gaza.

About 144 of the 193 member-states of the United Nations recognize Palestine as a state, including Russia, China, and India.

Tajani also touched upon the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, saying: "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is conducting a hybrid war and is trying to influence the European elections and to divide the West. But we are all united in the defense of Ukraine.”

He added he is against the use of Italian weapons outside the borders of Ukraine, rejecting a proposal by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, embraced by some European leaders, who called for Western weapons to be used by Ukraine to attack targets on Russian soil.

"Military help must be aimed at defending Ukraine, not at attacking Russian territory,” he said. "You can’t play with fire.”