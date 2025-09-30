An Italian naval frigate escorting the Gaza-bound Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla is set to withdraw from the mission as the ships approach 150 nautical miles from the enclave, organizers said Tuesday.

"The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed us that the naval frigate shadowing our flotilla will soon issue a radio call, offering participants the ‘opportunity’ to abandon ship and return to shore before reaching the so-called ‘critical zone’,” the group said in a statement.

The organizers accused Rome of "sabotage," claiming the decision was meant to "demoralize and fracture a peaceful humanitarian mission that governments have failed to take on themselves."

They described Italy’s stance as "cowardice dressed up as diplomacy," arguing that if Rome truly sought to protect lives, it would use its naval fleet to ensure the safe passage of volunteers to Gaza rather than act as "Israel’s enabler.”

"Every single participant on board came with full knowledge of the risks," the statement added. "We are here because it is far more dangerous to remain silent in the face of genocide, starvation, and collective punishment than it is to sail carrying humanitarian aid."

They vowed the mission would continue regardless of Italy’s withdrawal. "The flotilla sails onward. The Italian navy will not derail this mission," the group said.

Italy’s General Staff announced earlier Tuesday that the frigate Alpino will issue a "final call” to activists once the flotilla reaches the 150-nautical-mile limit off Gaza, expected early Wednesday. The frigate "will not cross this boundary, ensuring that the safety of those on board is not endangered," the statement said. It added that the ship is prepared to receive individuals who voluntarily decide to disembark, in line with security procedures and international regulations.

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto urged activists to consider a possible cease-fire initiative under U.S. mediation and to explore alternative ways of delivering aid, while Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reiterated that Italy’s navy would not escort the flotilla if it tried to break Israel’s blockade.