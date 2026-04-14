Italy has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of a defense cooperation agreement with Israel because of the conflicts in the Middle East, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday.

Meloni's right-wing government has been one of Israel's closest allies in Europe, but in recent weeks, it has criticized Israeli attacks on Lebanon. Those affected have included Italian troops serving there under a U.N. mandate.

"In light of the current ⁠situation, ⁠the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defence agreement with Israel," Meloni was quoted as saying in Verona, nothern Italy, by Italian news agencies.

A Defense Ministry source said one ⁠of the consequences is that Italy will no longer cooperate with Israel on military training.

Meloni ​took the decision Monday with her ​foreign and defense ministers, Antonio Tajani and Guido Crosetto, ⁠as ‌well ‌as Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, ⁠the source said, ‌speaking on condition of anonymity.

A spokesperson for ​Israel's foreign ministry ⁠did not immediately respond ⁠to a request for comment from ⁠Reuters.