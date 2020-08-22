Italy reported 1,071 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday, exceeding 1,000 cases in a day for the first time since May when the government eased its rigid lockdown measures.
Italy, one of Europe's worst-hit countries, managed to contain the outbreak after a peak in deaths and cases between March and April.
However, the country, particularly in the northern Lombardy region, Venice and Rome, has seen a steady increase in infections over the last month, with experts blaming gatherings associated with holidays and nightlife.
Last time the country recorded a higher figure was May 12, with 1,402 cases, six days before restaurants, bars and shops were allowed to reopen after a 10-week lockdown.
The Italian government has taken several steps to block the spread, such as closing nightclubs since Aug. 17 and making mask-wearing compulsory in busy public spaces between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Since the pandemic erupted, Italy has recorded more than 257,000 cases, including more than 35,000 dead.
