EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned Monday that the bloc’s credibility is undermined by its divisions over the Middle East, especially Israel's attacks in Gaza.

Speaking at the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia, Kallas acknowledged that member states remain divided over their approach to the conflict, unlike on Ukraine, where a consensus has been reached.

"I'm pushing all the time, very hard, because I also feel that it's credibility of the European Union that it's at stake, that we have to be, you know, unified in this response," she said.

However, Kallas rejected claims that the EU, which has neither suspended its association agreement with Israel nor imposed any sanctions, has been inactive on Gaza, stressing that the bloc is among the largest providers of humanitarian aid and remains the strongest supporter of the Palestinian Authority.

"We are doing as much as we can, but it's not enough, because this humanitarian catastrophe is still ongoing. So, I continue to work with the member states to have a common position," she added.

'Putin is just playing games'

Turning to the war in Ukraine, Kallas said the EU is preparing its 19th package of sanctions against Russia, underlining that sanctions remain the only thing President Vladimir Putin "takes seriously."

"Why he wanted to have this meeting in Alaska, was to really postpone the sanctions threat that was coming from United States. So, he really doesn't want the sanctions ... And if we look the effects on Russian economy, we see that the sanctions really work," she said.

Kallas criticized Moscow for "mocking" diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. "Putin is just playing games, so he's definitely just mocking the peace efforts, and that's why we don't also see practically any signs that they are preparing for peace."

She said US President Donald Trump was showing "patience" toward the Russian leader. "We have heard that President Trump is not a very patient man. He seems to be very patient with Putin, though. So yes, I think if we all would do more, then we could deprive Russia of the funds to wage this war."