King Charles III and other senior members of the royal family wore black arm bands as they held a minute’s silence during his annual birthday parade on Saturday for victims of the Air India plane disaster.

Charles requested the symbolic moves "as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy," Buckingham Palace said.

An Air India flight from the northwestern city of Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday, killing 241 people on board and at least 29 on the ground. The plane was carrying 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese and one Canadian. One man survived.

In addition to being Britain's head of state, Charles is the head of the Commonwealth, an organization of independent states that includes India and Canada.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (L), Britain's Prince George of Wales (2ndR) and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (R) make their way back to Buckingham Palace from Horse Guards Parade during the King's Birthday Parade, "Trooping the Colour", in London, Britain, June 14, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The monarch's annual birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, is a historic ceremony filled with pageantry and military bands in which the king reviews his troops on Horse Guards Parade adjacent to St. James' Park in central London.

The military ceremony dates back to a time when flags of the battalion, known as colours, were "trooped,'' or shown, to soldiers in the ranks so they could recognize them.

A soldier of the Household Division stands guard ahead of the King's Birthday Parade "Trooping the Colour" in London, Britain, June 14, 2025. (AFP Photo)

All members of the royal family in uniform wore black armbands. The moment of silence occurred while the king was on the dais after reviewing the troops.

Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, held a similar moment of silence in 2017 when Trooping the Colour took place three days after a fire ripped through the Grenfell Tower apartment bloc in west London, killing 72 people.