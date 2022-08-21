The Kosovar government is determined to drive Serbs away from northern Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday amid tensions over planned border rules.

Vucic's remarks came after a meeting with representatives of Kosovo Serbs in the capital Belgrade.

"It is among our duties to do everything we can to maintain peace, stability, safety, and security. Since 1999, permanent terror has been practiced against the Serb population in Kosovo," he said.

The president added that the rights of Kosovo Serbs will be defended, and they will not be subject to refugee status.

Vucic called the meeting with political leaders of Kosovo Serbs after European Union-mediated talks on Thursday failed to quell rising tensions between the Balkan neighbors.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and President Vucic took part in the talks chaired by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, which aimed at defusing tensions over Kosovo's plans to make it mandatory for everyone, including Serbs living in the north, to have a Kosovo ID card and license plate. Implementation of the new policy is postponed until Sept. 1.

Vucic said he suggested the application of "neutral plates" in the meeting in Brussels, but Kurti did not accept the proposal.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, with most United Nations member states, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Türkiye, recognizing it as an autonomous country. Serbia, however, continues to see Kosovo as its territory.