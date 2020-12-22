Kosovo was preparing to call new elections Tuesday after the constitutional court ruled the election of Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti in June was unconstitutional.

The court said the parliamentary vote that installed Hoti was invalidated because one of the participating deputies had been convicted of corruption, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"Considering that the Government was not elected according to ... the Constitution," the president now "announces elections, which must be held no later than 40 days from the day of their promulgation," said the verdict delivered late Monday.

The Constitutional Court of Kosovo also said the election of the government of Hoti was not "in accordance with paragraph three of article 95."

The court called on the country's president to set the date for a new election. The government led by the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) was elected by 61 deputies in the Balkan country’s 120-seat parliament after weeks of legal wrangling following the dismissal of the previous government.

Albin Kurti, whose government had lost the no-confidence vote, filed a complaint to the Constitutional Court demanding its ruling on whether the Hoti government was elected legally.

Kurti had argued that the decisive vote of lawmaker Etem Arifi, from an ethnic minority party, was illegal because he was already convicted of fraud, as Reuters reported.

The Constitutional Court on Monday upheld Kurti's argument.