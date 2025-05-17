The Kremlin on Saturday said a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin was "possible" but only if certain agreements were reached.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not specify what agreements would be required from Russia's point of view. Putin and Zelenskyy have not met since December 2019.

President Zelenskyy had challenged the Kremlin leader to meet him in Türkiye this week but Putin instead sent a team of aides and officials to meet Ukrainian negotiators on Friday for the first bilateral, face-to-face talks since March 2022.

Ukraine said it had raised the issue of a Putin-Zelenskyy meeting at the talks.

Peskov said Russia considered such a meeting was possible, but only as a result of work between the two sides to "achieve certain results in the form of agreements".

He added: "At the same time, when signing documents that the delegations are to agree upon, the main and fundamental thing for us remains who exactly will sign these documents from the Ukrainian side."

Peskov did not elaborate on that remark. Putin has previously challenged Zelenskyy's legitimacy as president because his elected term of office expired last year.

Ukraine, under martial law as it defends itself against Russia, has not set a date for a new election.