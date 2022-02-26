Ukrainian capital Kyiv imposed a day-and-night curfew until Monday morning, the mayor's office announced Saturday amid the Russian invasion of the country.

"The curfew in Kyiv will start on Saturday at 5:00 pm (3 p.m. GMT) and end at 8:00 (6 a.m. GMT) on Monday," city authorities said on Telegram, adding that "all civilians that are on the streets during the period of the curfew will be considered members of sabotage groups of the enemy."

Russian troops had stormed toward the city earlier Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.