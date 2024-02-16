L'Express magazine disclosed that its former editor, Philippe Grumbach, lived a double life as a KGB spy for 35 years.

Grumbach, a prominent figure in French society, cultivated close relationships with presidents, actors and literary giants.

His influence in journalism significantly shaped one of France's most successful publications.

Upon his death in 2003, Minister of Culture Jean-Jacques Aillagon praised Grumbach as "one of the most memorable and respected figures in French media."

However, beneath his public persona, Grumbach operated under the alias "Brok" for the KGB.

The revelation stemmed from the Mitrokhin archives, a collection of documents smuggled out of Soviet archives in 1992 detailing Western spies for the Soviet Union.

Etienne Girard, L'Express's social affairs editor and co-author of the expose, stumbled upon Grumbach's involvement while researching the Mitrokhin files, leading to further investigation.

Grumbach's early life was marked by turmoil; he fled France with his family during World War II and later joined the U.S. Army to fight alongside the resistance in Algeria.

His journalistic career began after the war, and in 1954, he joined L'Express under founder Jean-Jacques Servan-Schreiber.

Over the years, Grumbach became intertwined with France's political elite, aiding figures like Francois Mitterand and maintaining relationships with influential personalities.

Despite his high-profile connections, Grumbach's motives for espionage remain ambiguous.

While initially driven by ideology, it is suggested that financial gain later became a primary incentive.

The Mitrokhin files indicate substantial payments from the KGB, with Grumbach receiving bonuses for his services.

However, the extent of his espionage activities remains unclear.

In the early 1980s, the KGB severed ties with Grumbach, citing his "insincere" nature and exaggerated abilities.

Following this, Grumbach maintained silence about his past, rebuffing journalist Thierry Wolton's attempts to uncover his spy years.

However, shortly before his death, Grumbach confided in his widow, revealing his KGB involvement and expressing regret for his actions.

Despite his espionage, Grumbach's editorial work at L'Express remained separate, with no evidence of propaganda in the magazine.

His ability to maintain a cover as a centrist bourgeois was crucial to his success as a spy.