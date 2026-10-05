Lithuania will put European security and economic competitiveness at the center of its upcoming EU presidency as the bloc navigates mounting geopolitical and economic uncertainty, President Gitanas Nauseda said Monday.

He met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, with the two leaders addressing reporters after their talks.

Nauseda said his country’s presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2027 was one of the main topics discussed.

"Europe faces security challenges and growing uncertainty. Therefore, our presidency will focus on making Europe stronger and more secure and increasing its competitiveness,” he said.

Mitsotakis said the leaders discussed the joint program of the EU presidency trio comprising Ireland, Lithuania, and Greece, according to Greek public broadcaster ERT.

He said the three countries shared a commitment to a free, democratic, strong, secure, prosperous, and competitive Europe.

The Greek prime minister stressed that defending the sovereignty and sovereign rights of EU and NATO members, particularly countries on the front line such as Lithuania and Greece, was a common responsibility.

Expressing Greece’s "absolute solidarity” with Lithuania over successive hybrid attacks, he called for a coordinated European response.

He also proposed developing joint European technologies to counter drones, stressing the need for more affordable ways to protect European airspace.

On migration, Mitsotakis said countries along the EU’s external borders must protect their borders while upholding their values and implementing the bloc’s Pact on Migration and Asylum.

Discussing negotiations on the EU’s next long-term budget, he said the resources initially proposed fell short of Europe’s growing ambitions, arguing that cohesion was a prerequisite for competitiveness.

Mitsotakis also reiterated support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine that respects its sovereignty and territorial integrity and includes credible security guarantees.