A London police officer has been arrested on suspicion of being a member of a banned right-wing group with links to terrorism.

The serving Metropolitan constable, who works in "frontline policing,” is 21 years old and was arrested at an address in North London on Thursday, local police said in a statement. He was taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.

The case has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct, and the officer’s status is under review by the Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards, the statement added.

"While the investigation remains ongoing, at this time there is nothing to suggest there is any threat to wider public safety in relation to this matter,” police said.

The U.K. Home Office has been increasingly active in banning right-wing groups since last month.

British citizens can be imprisoned for up to 10 years for being a member of or providing support to banned right-wing and terrorist groups.