French President Emmanuel Macron surprised guests at a state dinner in Yerevan by singing "La Boheme," a classic by Charles Aznavour, joined by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on drums.

Often called France's Frank Sinatra, Aznavour was born in France to Armenian immigrants, going on to become one of the most iconic voices in French music and a revered figure in the two countries.

Aznavour, who died in 2018 at age 94, often served as a cultural bridge between France and Armenia -- a role that was on full display at a state dinner held on Monday evening in the Armenian capital in honour of the visiting Macron.

In a performance captured in a video posted on social media, Macron launched into a rendition of Aznavour's classic about youth, love and the passage of time, as he sat behind a piano, microphone in hand.

Armenian President Vahagn Khatchatourian stood by his side and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who has recently launched his own band, joined in on drums.

"In the nearby cafes, we were a few who waited for glory," Macron sang in French to the delight of clapping audience members, looking visibly relaxed and smiling.

"And though miserable, with empty stomachs, we never stopped believing."

"Music in the spirit of friendship," Franceinfo director Agnes Vahramian, who posted the video of the performance, said on X.

The impromptu concert did not stop there.

Khatchatourian later took to the piano to play "Les Feuilles Mortes" (Autumn Leaves), a post-war French classic.

For Macron, "La Boheme" is a familiar number. He previously sang the song during a dinner at the Elysee Palace in 2023.

The musical interlude came as Macron was on a state visit to Armenia, with the former Soviet republic seeking to pivot away from old master Russia and closer to Europe.

France is home to some 400,000 people of Armenian descent, the largest Armenian diaspora after those in Russia and the United States.