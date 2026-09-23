French President Emmanuel Macron warned Tuesday that the international community risked losing its credibility by failing to act over Gaza, condemning continued restrictions on humanitarian aid to the enclave as “shameful.”

Macron told the U.N. General Assembly that claims that peace has been achieved in Gaza had not been matched by an increase in humanitarian deliveries.

"Some claim that peace has been achieved, but this has not opened up humanitarian deliveries. The spectacle, it is shameful. Shame on all of us," he said.

He questioned the credibility of states that recognized Palestine but fail to take action on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"But what is our credibility worth if we remain inactive on Gaza?" he asked.

Macron also condemned what he described as continuing violations in the occupied West Bank.

"Look at what's happening in the West Bank, where day in, day out we are seeing violations, and in the name of what? Hamas was never very active in the West Bank," he said.

He said the international community must uphold the "legitimate rights of the Palestinian people," including their right to exist, while stressing France's commitment to Israel's security.

Macron warned, however, against arguments that Israel's security requires violations of the sovereignty of neighboring states.

He also urged respect for Lebanon's sovereignty, saying a fully sovereign Lebanon would be necessary to address the presence of Hezbollah and restore security.

"Sovereignty for Lebanon and its people. Sovereignty for Palestinians. Their very basic and most basic rights are once again being violated," he said.

Turning to Syria, Macron said France would continue supporting the country's sovereignty and unity.

"The revolution should not turn into a disappointment," he said.

Macron also warned that international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions were facing a serious challenge amid conflicts around the world.

"War crimes have been industrialized. We've seen the destruction of civilian infrastructure, human rights violations. It's a new era of barbaric acts," he said. "The Geneva Conventions offered a protective framework, but it is being dismantled.”

He also reaffirmed France's support for the International Court of Justice, saying Paris would continue to back its "central role."

"We cannot simply accept this new order of impunity, which some are trying to erect," he said.

The French leader also urged reform of the U.N. Security Council, saying France supports measures aimed at making the body more effective. "We must open up to new members, new regions."

He also urged greater international engagement on artificial intelligence (AI), warning against allowing the technology's future to be determined by only two major powers or a handful of economic actors.

"We must hold fast and not yield on artificial intelligence," he said.

"There are some who wish to make us believe that only two powers, the US and China, will be taking the decisions. They want us to believe that just a few economic actors will make all the decisions," Macron added.

He said countries should not accept a situation in which a small number of powers or companies determine the direction of technological innovation and its consequences.