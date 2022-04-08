Acer Inc., a major global Taiwanese computer manufacturer, announced Friday that it is halting all business in Russia, as Taiwan expands economic sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Acer said it is closely monitoring the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. "Due to recent developments, Acer has decided to suspend its business in Russia," the technology firm said.

Acer said it is focusing on the safety of all its employees, which includes ongoing efforts to help every single individual and their families impacted by the current situation.

In addition, Acer said it is working with several international agencies and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) on humanitarian support.

Acer's decision was made after Taiwan expanded economic sanctions involving tightened export rules, a move triggered by the discovery early this week of Russian atrocities and civilian massacres in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs released a list of 57 strategic high-technology goods, urging industry to conduct due diligence before exporting and avoid exporting products on the list to Russia. The tightening helps prevent such technology and chips from being used for military purposes.