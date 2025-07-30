Prime Minister Robert Abela announced Tuesday evening that Malta will formally recognize a Palestinian state during the United Nations General Assembly in September, amid growing international calls for a two-state solution.

Abela made the announcement hours after a similar declaration by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and days after France also announced its recognition plans.

"Our position reflects our commitment to efforts for a lasting peace in the Middle East," Abela said in a Facebook post.

The Maltese government had been under increasing pressure from within its ranks to recognize a Palestinian state and the center-right Opposition in mid-July also called for immediate recognition.

The Mediterranean EU island has a history of support for Palestinian causes and has backed efforts for a two-state solution.

Abela first announced plans for recognition of a Palestinian state in May, saying it would take place at a United Nations conference in June, but the conference was later postponed.

Ireland, Norway and Spain recognized Palestine as an independent state in May.