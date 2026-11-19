German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday that a "Yalta format cannot bring peace" to Ukraine, while describing the summit between the presidents of the United States, Russia and China as a "photo op."

Speaking after a meeting of Ukraine's allies in Berlin, Merz said that "if it comes to peace negotiations, then we will be involved," adding that such talks "can only be successful with Ukraine and Europe."

The Berlin "Coalition of the Willing" meeting – co-hosted by the leaders of Germany, France and Britain – was intended to send a signal of Europe's continued support for Ukraine after the unprecedented three-way summit in China.

Merz said that he hoped to work as a "team with Kyiv and Washington" when they hold talks with Russia on ending the Ukraine war.

"As the 'Coalition of the Willing,' we have made it clear together today that we welcome the United States' move to initiate new negotiations with Russia," Merz said.

Merz gave each of the participants at Thursday's meeting a piece of the Berlin Wall, which came down in 1989, saying the structure had brought "oppression, insecurity and a lack of peace."

"That is exactly what Yalta stood for," he said.

The Yalta summit of 1945 saw U.S. president Franklin D. Roosevelt, Britain's Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin carve up new post-World War II territorial boundaries with little concern for other countries.

"With Berlin, with the fall of the Wall, we associate another message and another world: freedom and peace are stronger than oppression and division," Merz said.