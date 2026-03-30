German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Monday that a majority of Syrians living in Germany should return to their homeland within the next three years, signaling a shift toward structured repatriation as Berlin engages with Syria’s interim leadership.

Speaking alongside Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Berlin, Merz said both sides agreed that roughly 80% of the more than 900,000 Syrians currently in Germany could return over the longer term. He added that those who are well integrated and wish to remain would be allowed to stay.

"That was also the wish of President Sharaa," Merz said, adding that "those Syrians who wish to remain in Germany and are well integrated will be able to stay in Germany."

Germany was one of the main destinations for Syrian refugees fleeing the country's devastating civil war, with around 1 million arriving in the country during dictator Bashar Assad's time in power.

Many thousands reached the German border during the European migration crisis of 2015-2016, when Chancellor Angela Merkel was in power, and the issue has a particular political sensitivity in the country.

Many have since become German citizens, but calls for Syrian nationals to leave Germany have risen in conservative and far-right circles following Assad's ousting in late 2024 by an anti-regime coalition led by al-Sharaa.

Merz said the majority of Syrians want to return to their country, rebuild it and live in safety, freedom and dignity.

The chancellor added that al-Sharaa has said returning Syrians would be "welcome."

"That is surely the key message of your visit here in Berlin today," Merz added.

Political stability and economic growth in Syria will be crucial to the success of the reconstruction effort, Merz stated.

"And those returning to Syria with new experiences and ideas gained during their years in Germany and around the world should play a key role in this," he argued.

Rebuilding schools, nurseries, hospitals and businesses in Syria will require an enormous effort, and Germany intends to support the country's reconstruction, Merz said, announcing the formation of a task force on the issue.

Berlin is providing more than €200 million ($230 million) this year to help stabilize the country.

"You can count on Germany’s support on the path to a bright future," Merz told al-Sharaa.

He encouraged the Syrian leader to create space for all people in the new Syria, regardless of their religion, ethnicity or gender.

"Violence against minorities and those with differing views must be a thing of the past," he underlined.

Merz also said he has asked al-Sharaa to prioritize the repatriation of Syrians who no longer hold a valid residence permit in Germany.

"We have a small group here, but one that is causing us problems - Syrians who have committed criminal offences, whom we now wish to repatriate as a matter of priority," the chancellor said.

Al-Sharaa was earlier received by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Berlin's Bellevue Palace before participating in an economic forum alongside business representatives.

The visit has been met with protests in the German capital, with several demonstrations expected to draw up to 5,000 participants.