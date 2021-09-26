The number of people crossing the English Channel in 2021 has nearly doubled the 2020 record.

As of Friday, more than 16,400 people had made the dangerous journey so far this year in small boats, according to available official Home Office data compiled by the PA news agency.

Last year's total was more than 8,400 – meaning this year's figure to date is closing in on doubling the 2020 total.

Further channel crossings were witnessed by PA over the weekend.

On Sunday, a Border Force coastal patrol vessel was seen arriving in Dover full of people as well as a lifeboat with around 40 or 50 people, including families and young children, on board.

From 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., it was estimated around 150 people had arrived.

Those who were arriving were seen all wearing blue surgical face masks and orange lifejackets.

Later on, a group of people, thought to be migrants, were escorted by police and Border Force officers away from the beach at St. Margaret's Bay.

They had landed on the beach in a small boat following a number of arrivals from the Channel.

In October last year, a Kurdish Iranian family, including small children, died when their migrant boat sank off the French coast.

Last month, a 27-year-old man from Eritrea died after he and four others jumped overboard as their boat started to sink.

Dan O'Mahoney, clandestine channel threat commander, said: "The government is determined to tackle the unacceptable rise in dangerous Channel crossings using every tool at our disposal, at every stage in the journey.

"But this is a complicated issue requiring changes to our laws. The government's New Plan for Immigration provides the only long term solution to fix the broken system and deliver the change required to tackle criminal gangs and prevent further loss of life."