Russia denied the "regrettable" and "dangerous" military scenarios put forward Thursday by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding Ukraine.

Blinken claimed Moscow was preparing to attack Ukraine "in the coming days" during an address to a United Nations Security Council meeting and put forward pretexts Russia could use, including a bombing inside Russia and the use of chemical weapons in eastern Ukraine.

Blinken "listed the provocations that could be used as a pretext to invade Ukraine and this is so regrettable," said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin at the meeting.

"I would even go so far as to say that they are dangerous because they bring in more attention into the already tense atmosphere," he added.

Blinken also said the U.S. did not see any troop withdrawal from Ukraine's borders that was alleged Tuesday by Russian defense officials.

Vershinin rejected that allegation as well, saying Russian forces are on Russian territory and remain on Russian territory.

"And the day before yesterday, some of the units, after their exercises, were returning to their home bases in Russia," he added.

The U.S., with its European allies, has been warning since last November that Russia is preparing for aggression against Ukraine after having amassed more than 100,000 troops and heavy equipment around its neighbor.

Russia has denied it is preparing to invade and accused Western countries of undermining its security through NATO's expansion toward its borders.