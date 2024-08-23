Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv on Friday for a significant meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Andriy Yermak, chief of Ukraine's presidential office.

The visit aims to strengthen economic ties and enhance cooperation in defense, science, and technology, as confirmed by officials from both nations. Upon his arrival, Modi was warmly welcomed by the Indian diaspora, with the crowd enthusiastically chanting his name, "Modi, Modi, Modi."

Modi's arrival came a month and a half after Zelenskyy criticized his visit to Moscow in July, when he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the day Russian missiles struck across Ukraine, killing scores of people.

Zelenskyy described that meeting as a "huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts." He also criticized Modi for hugging Putin during their meeting.

India has avoided condemning Russia’s invasion and instead has urged Russia and Ukraine to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.