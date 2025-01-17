The Russian army in the Kursk region is advancing in all directions, having liberated 63.2% of the territory initially occupied by Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Friday.

The ministry claimed in a statement that Ukraine has suffered significant losses and is retreating from previously held positions.

"Russian units are advancing in all directions. The opponent is losing ground and retreating from previously held positions despite additional reinforcements. According to the report, 63.2% or 801 square kilometers (308 square miles) of the Kursk region's territory, which was originally occupied by Ukrainian forces, has now been reclaimed," it said.

During the first two weeks of January, military operations conducted by units of the Sever (North) group of forces resulted in the liberation of four settlements: Alexandria, Leonidovo, Russian Porechnoye and Kruglenke, the statement said.

Ukraine has yet to comment on the claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to ongoing armed hostilities.

Kyiv launched an invasion of Russia's Kursk region in the first week of August last year, with the main offensive taking place near the city of Sudzha.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the incursion was a "military operation" to create a buffer zone and gain an advantage in future peace talks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the incursion as a "terrorist attack."