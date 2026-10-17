Russia on Saturday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to waive new sanctions targeting Moscow, calling it a historic move as Ukraine warned that easing economic pressure would encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to continue the war.

Trump signed an executive order Friday suspending the application of sanctions provisions under the Lindsey Graham Act, a law designed to increase pressure on Russia’s energy and defense sectors, its officials and the network of tankers Moscow uses to circumvent Western restrictions.

The decision comes as Russian forces intensify attacks on Ukrainian cities and diplomatic efforts led by Washington remain deadlocked, raising concerns among Kyiv and its European allies that the Trump administration is easing pressure on Moscow without securing meaningful concessions.

Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, praised the decision on social media, describing the suspension of the law as an “important and truly historic moment.”

Dmitriev argued that the sanctions would have caused serious damage to the U.S. economy and global markets. The Kremlin and Putin had not publicly commented on the decision as of Saturday.

The waiver followed an arrangement between Trump and Putin under which Moscow agreed to release substantial quantities of diesel onto global markets amid mounting pressure on fuel prices. Trump’s decision to suspend the new measures marks a diplomatic gain for Russia as Washington struggles to broker an end to the war.

The Graham Act, named after the late Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, was designed to tighten restrictions on Russia’s energy and defense industries, officials linked to Putin and its so-called shadow fleet of tankers. It also included provisions targeting countries that continue to buy Russian oil and gas.

Trump’s order suspends the application of the new measures under a national-interest waiver. It does not automatically remove sanctions imposed on Russia under earlier U.S. measures.

The decision has intensified concerns in Kyiv that Washington could weaken its leverage over Moscow while Russian forces continue their offensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the waiver Saturday, arguing that easing sanctions would reward Russia despite its continued attacks.

“A U.S. sanctions blackout, easing pressure on the aggressor, financial rewards for Putin, all of this only encourages him to keep attacking,” Zelenskyy said on social media, urging Ukraine’s allies to maintain pressure on Moscow.

Russia presses its offensive

The sanctions decision came as Russia stepped up its attacks on Ukraine, including repeated strikes on the capital, Kyiv, as the war enters its fifth year.

Russian forces struck the southern city of Kherson on Saturday, killing one person and wounding 22, local officials said. The attack underscored the continuing toll of the war even as Washington pursues negotiations.

The conflict, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions. Russian forces occupy large areas of eastern and southern Ukraine, and Putin has repeatedly vowed to seize the remaining territory Moscow claims in eastern Ukraine.

Speaking to military leaders Friday while wearing military uniform, Putin said he saw a positive trend in the operations of Russian forces and reiterated that capturing the rest of the Donetsk region remained a major objective.

“Undoubtedly, one of the main objectives remains the liberation of the Donetsk People’s Republic,” Putin said, using the Kremlin’s term for the Ukrainian region.

Russian strikes have intensified in recent weeks, putting additional pressure on Ukrainian air defenses as the country prepares for another winter of war. Kyiv has struggled to intercept incoming missiles and drones while seeking additional defensive systems from its allies.

Putin’s remarks signaled that Moscow intends to continue its military campaign despite diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire.

Europe backs Kyiv

European leaders responded to the growing uncertainty over Washington’s approach by reaffirming their support for Ukraine and calling for continued economic pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy met European leaders in Brussels on Friday during a European Union summit, seeking sustained financial and military assistance as relations between Kyiv and Washington deteriorated.

European Council President António Costa warned against easing pressure on Moscow while Russian forces continued their attacks.

“This is no time to withdraw the support to Ukraine. This is no time to relieve Russia’s sanctions,” Costa said. “Now it is time to increase our support, to increase our pressure.”

European leaders have argued that maintaining sanctions and strengthening Ukraine’s defenses are necessary to persuade Russia to accept a meaningful ceasefire and negotiate an end to the war.

The EU has also signaled that it intends to maintain its restrictions on Moscow while preparing further measures.

Zelenskyy has sought additional air defense systems, support for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and continued funding to sustain the country’s defense effort. His appeal came as European governments weighed how to maintain assistance amid uncertainty over the future direction of U.S. policy.

The European response reflects growing concern that Washington’s willingness to ease sanctions could undermine the pressure intended to bring Putin to the negotiating table.

Diplomatic efforts remain stalled

U.S.-led negotiations have yet to produce a breakthrough, with disputes over territory, security guarantees and the terms of a possible ceasefire continuing to obstruct progress.

Trump has expressed frustration with both Putin and Zelenskyy over the lack of progress toward ending the conflict. His increasingly strained relationship with the Ukrainian leader has added to concerns in Kyiv that Washington could press Ukraine to make concessions while offering Moscow economic relief.

The sanctions waiver has heightened those fears, particularly as Ukraine faces intensified Russian bombardments and questions over the reliability of some U.S.-provided military and intelligence support.

For Ukraine, the immediate concern is that easing economic pressure could give Russia greater room to sustain its military campaign. For European governments, the decision raises questions about how to maintain a unified strategy if Washington takes a more conciliatory approach toward Moscow.

Russia’s public celebration of the waiver reflects the potential diplomatic value of the move for Putin, even as the Kremlin continues to pursue its territorial objectives by force.