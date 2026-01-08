Nearly three-quarters of Germans view the United States as an unreliable partner, according to a survey published Thursday.

Only 15% of those surveyed in the ARD-Deutschlandtrend poll conducted by Infratest dimap said that the U.S. was a trustworthy partner, the lowest rating for the U.S. in the survey to date, according to public broadcaster WDR.

By comparison, 78% of those queried currently consider France to be a trustworthy partner and 74% consider the U.K. to be a trustworthy partner.

According to the survey, 40% consider Ukraine to be a trustworthy partner, while 48% of respondents believe that Germany cannot trust Ukraine.

Only 9% consider Russia to be a trustworthy partner and 83% do not.

According to the report, 62% of Germans are also very or extremely concerned about the relationship between the US and Germany. That is four percentage points fewer below the value in March 2025.

Donald Trump took office as U.S. president for the second time in January last year.

For the Deutschlandtrend survey, Infratest dimap randomly interviewed 1,323 eligible voters aged 18 and over in Germany by telephone and online from Monday to Wednesday this week.

The margin of error is given as plus or minus two to three percentage points, meaning the actual value may lie within this range.