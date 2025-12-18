The Ghent Mosques Association (VGM) announced Thursday that it will appeal to Belgium's Council of State to seek the annulment of the reinstated headscarf ban in provincial education in East Flanders, arguing that procedural requirements were not properly followed, Belga news agency reported.

In a statement, the umbrella organization representing 23 mosques in Ghent said the participation decree was not duly complied with and cited testimonies from teachers who, it said, chose to remain anonymous for fear of sanctions.

The association described what it called a social climate in which Muslim women are "structurally prevented" from freely and dignifiedly expressing their identity. It added that statements made in the debate over the ban reflect a "disturbing shift in the boundaries of democratic debate."

The VGM particularly criticized remarks by the first deputy of the province of East Flanders, Kurt Moens, who told a provincial council meeting on Wednesday that he had consulted the "broad Muslim community." The association said no such consultations were held with VGM.

The group also rejected suggestions that opponents of the headscarf ban are leaning toward extremism, warning that freedom of expression is coming under increasing pressure.

On Wednesday, the provincial government of East Flanders approved a headscarf ban for students in provincial schools, set to take effect in the 2026-2027 academic year.