NATO member states lowered their flags to half-staff at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels to show solidarity with Ankara following Monday’s powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

"All flags at NATO Headquarters are at half-mast today in solidarity with our Ally #Türkiye," NATO said on Twitter, sharing a photo of the member states’ flags lowered in Brussels.

In a statement, NATO said that allies and partners are providing various forms of assistance, including search and rescue teams with rescue dogs, as well as seismic experts.

"At this terrible time, we stand in solidarity with our Ally Türkiye and with all those affected, and NATO Allies stand ready to provide further assistance to those in need," said NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu.

NATO added that the flags will remain at half-staff until sunset tomorrow "to honor the victims and in solidarity with Türkiye."

Earlier Monday, voicing full solidarity with Türkiye, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO allies were mobilizing support.

The NATO Allied Land Command (LANDCOM) also conveyed its sympathies to the victims of the quake.

Over 8,500 people were killed and more than 26,700 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the southern part of the country, according to the latest figures.

Türkiye is observing a seven-day period of national mourning after the deadly quakes.