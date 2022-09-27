NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg slammed the votes organized by Russia in four occupied regions in Ukraine, calling them a "sham" and "a blatant violation of international law."

Stoltenberg tweeted that he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "and made clear that NATO Allies are unwavering in our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and right to self-defense."

"The sham referenda held by Russia have no legitimacy and are a blatant violation of international law. These lands are Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

The votes are being held in Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, a move the international community says is illegitimate and will not be recognized. Russian media, however, are reporting high turnouts in the five-day exercise.​​​​​

NATO had earlier condemned the "sham" referendums announced by Russian-backed authorities in Ukrainian regions, ruling out the recognition of their "illegal and illegitimate annexation."